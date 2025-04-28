Elijah Moore News: Gets tagged by Browns

The Browns have applied the unrestricted free-agent tender to Moore, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

If Moore ends up signing with another team by June 21, the transaction will count toward the NFL compensatory draft pick formula. This is notable because Moore had an official visit with the Bills on Monday. A 2021 second-round pick of the Jets, Moore was a regular in the Browns' receiving corps the last two seasons, racking up 120 catches (on 205 targets) for 1,178 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games.