Elijah Young News: Expected to join Kansas City

Young is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Young spent the first three years of his college career with Mizzou before transferring to Western Kentucky in 2023. He finished the 2024 campaign with 201 carries for 883 yards and three touchdowns while adding 47 catches for 384 yards and two scores. The Chiefs added to their running back room by signing Elijah Mitchell and Keaontay Ingram while selecting Brashard Smith in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Young will have a chance to show off his skillset in OTAs and minicamp this summer.