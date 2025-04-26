Elijhah Badger News: On track to sign with Kansas City

Badger is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, John Hendrix of AthlonSports.com reports.

Badger spent the first three years of his college career with Arizona before transferring to Florida in 2024, and he finished his senior year with 39 catches for 806 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games. His route running and awareness needs polishing at the NFL level, but he was a reliable target in college and was able to utilize his 6-foot-1 frame to effectively move the chains for the Gators offense. If he signs with the Chiefs, Bader will compete for a depth role at wide receiver behind Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice (knee), Hollywood Brown and rookie fourth-round pick Jalen Royals.