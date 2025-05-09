Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Gregory headshot

Eric Gregory News: Signing with Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 9:31am

The Bengals signed Gregory as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Gregory will get his first opportunity as a pro in 2025 after spending six seasons at the collegiate level, all at Arkansas. He broke out in 2024, recording 42 tackles (17 solo) including 3.0 sacks. There's some reason to believe those numbers were boosted by his age advantage though, and it will now be marked against him that he's set to turn 25 in September.

Eric Gregory
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now