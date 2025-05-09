Eric Gregory News: Signing with Cincinnati

The Bengals signed Gregory as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Gregory will get his first opportunity as a pro in 2025 after spending six seasons at the collegiate level, all at Arkansas. He broke out in 2024, recording 42 tackles (17 solo) including 3.0 sacks. There's some reason to believe those numbers were boosted by his age advantage though, and it will now be marked against him that he's set to turn 25 in September.