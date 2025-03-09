Ernest Jones Injury: Inks extension with Seahawks

Jones (knee) agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million extension with Seattle on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones will stay with the Seahawks after he was acquired via trade from Tennessee in October. The 25-year-old tallied 94 tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one interception over 10 games in Seattle last season, and he's totaled 114, 145 and 138 tackles over the last three seasons with the Rams, Titans and Seahawks. Jones underwent surgery shortly after the 2024 campaign to address a knee issue that he had dealt with for over a year. It's unclear when he'll fully recover from this procedure, but the team's decision to re-sign him to a long-term extension certainly provides optimism that he'll be healthy for the 2025 regular season.