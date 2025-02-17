Evan McPherson Injury: Limited to 12 games in 2024

McPherson (groin) converted 16 of 22 field-goal attempts across 12 regular-season appearances with the Bengals in 2024. He also went 37-for-38 on PATs.

McPherson ended his campaign with a career-low 73 percent conversion rate on field goals before landing on IR with a groin injury early December, with all four of his misses coming from 50-plus yards out. He inked a three-year, $16.5 million extension with Cincinnati last August, meaning McPherson remains under contract through the 2027 campaign.