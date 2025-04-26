Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Fadil Diggs headshot

Fadil Diggs News: Edge depth joins Saints

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Saints selected Diggs in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 254th overall.

Diggs starred at the NFL Combine with a 4.57 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 257 pounds, adding to a formidable college resume where he posted 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks across 12 games as a fifth-year senior at Syracuse. The Saints lack depth on the edge, but Diggs still needs to prove his coverage skills before he can be a dependable option. The 23-year-old projects as a situational blitzer for now.

Fadil Diggs
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now