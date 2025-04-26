Fadil Diggs News: Edge depth joins Saints

The Saints selected Diggs in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 254th overall.

Diggs starred at the NFL Combine with a 4.57 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 257 pounds, adding to a formidable college resume where he posted 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks across 12 games as a fifth-year senior at Syracuse. The Saints lack depth on the edge, but Diggs still needs to prove his coverage skills before he can be a dependable option. The 23-year-old projects as a situational blitzer for now.