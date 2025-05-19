Fred Warner News: Inks massive extension

Warner signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warner's new deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker, earning $21 million annually with $56 million guaranteed, per Schefter. This is the second time in Warner's seven-year career that he's held the title of the league's highest paid linebacker. Over San Francisco's last 34 regular-season games, Warner has totaled 263 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, with six interceptions, and eight forced fumbles. Now officially remaining in San Francisco, he's expected to continue wreaking havoc as one of the NFL's premier defensive playmakers.