Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabe Davis headshot

Gabe Davis Injury: Getting look from Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 3:49pm

The Giants are hosting Davis (knee) for a visit Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

It's the second visit in as many days for Davis after he was released by the Jaguars on May 7. The 2020 fourth-rounder is recovering from a meniscus tear that he suffered in Week 11 against the Lions but is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2025 regular season. He previously played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo, and a reunion would pair Davis up with Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton.

Gabe Davis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now