Gabe Davis Injury: Visiting San Francisco
The 49ers are hosting Davis (knee) for a visit Monday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.
Davis was released by the Jaguars early May after playing out just one season of his three-year, $39 million contract with the team. He recorded just a 20-239-2 receiving line (on 42 targets) across 10 appearances in 2024 before going down with a meniscus injury. Davis is still dealing with the issue, but he's expected to be fully healthy by Week 1, making him a potential depth option for a San Francisco wide receiver corps that parted ways with Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason.
Gabe Davis
Free Agent
