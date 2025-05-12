Gabe Davis Injury: Visiting San Francisco

The 49ers are hosting Davis (knee) for a visit Monday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Davis was released by the Jaguars early May after playing out just one season of his three-year, $39 million contract with the team. He recorded just a 20-239-2 receiving line (on 42 targets) across 10 appearances in 2024 before going down with a meniscus injury. Davis is still dealing with the issue, but he's expected to be fully healthy by Week 1, making him a potential depth option for a San Francisco wide receiver corps that parted ways with Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason.