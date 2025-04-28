Gage Larvadain News: Slated to join Browns
Larvadain is expected to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Larvadain caught just 19 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown during his lone season at South Carolina. He should be able to contribute on special teams as well and is likely a candidate to land on the team's practice squad.
Gage Larvadain
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now