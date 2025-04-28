Fantasy Football
Gage Larvadain headshot

Gage Larvadain News: Slated to join Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Larvadain is expected to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Larvadain caught just 19 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown during his lone season at South Carolina. He should be able to contribute on special teams as well and is likely a candidate to land on the team's practice squad.

Gage Larvadain
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
