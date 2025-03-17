Garrett Bradbury News: Cut by Minnesota
The Vikings announced Monday that they are releasing Bradbury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 29-year-old from NC State has been an integral part of the Vikings offensive line since entering the NFL in 2019, starting all 88 of the regular-season games he's appeared in. However, with the team signing All-Pro Ryan Kelly last week, it became clear Bradbury wasn't a part of Minnesota's future plans. The veteran center is now expected to draw interest from teams in need of offensive line depth before the 2025 season.
Garrett Bradbury
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now