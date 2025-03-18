Fantasy Football
Garrett Bradbury News: Headed to New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 4:49pm

Bradbury and the Patriots agreed on a two-year, $12 million contract with $3.8 million guaranteed Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bradbury will head to New England after starting all 88 of the regular-season games he played with the Vikings over six campaigns in Minnesota. He'll now be an integral piece of the Patriots' offensive line in 2025 and potentially years to come.

