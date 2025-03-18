Garrett Bradbury News: Headed to New England
Bradbury and the Patriots agreed on a two-year, $12 million contract with $3.8 million guaranteed Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bradbury will head to New England after starting all 88 of the regular-season games he played with the Vikings over six campaigns in Minnesota. He'll now be an integral piece of the Patriots' offensive line in 2025 and potentially years to come.
