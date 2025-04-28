Gee Scott Jr. News: Expected to join New England
Scott is slated to sign with the Patriots, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Scott went undrafted after spending five years at Ohio State. His last college season was his most productive, as Scott racked up 253 receiving yards and scored two touchdowns. If he officially signs with the Patriots, he'll compete for a depth role behind veterans Hunter Henry (foot) and Austin Hooper.
Gee Scott Jr.
Free Agent
