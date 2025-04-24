Fantasy Football
Grey Zabel headshot

Grey Zabel News: Lands with Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

The Seahawks selected Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

Zabel is the latest North Dakota State lineman to make it to the league, joining the likes of Dillon Radunz, Cordell Volson and Cody Mauch. At 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds with 32-inch arms, Zabel played all over the line for the Bison with double-digit starts at both tackle spots and seven combined starts at both guard spots. The arm detail likely means Zabel will kick inside to guard, which fits nicely with how the Seahawks are currently constructed.

