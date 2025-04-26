Gunnar Helm News: Lands with Tennessee

The Titans selected Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

Helm had solid production in his final two years with Texas, notably leading the team in receptions in 2024 despite battling for targets with the likes of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. His draft stock remained middling despite that production due to relatively poor athleticism and questions about his blocking. If Helm can improve the latter, he could find the field quickly for a Titans offense that is in need of offensive playmakers.