NFL Draft Special
Gunnar Helm headshot

Gunnar Helm News: Lands with Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:13am

The Titans selected Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

Helm had solid production in his final two years with Texas, notably leading the team in receptions in 2024 despite battling for targets with the likes of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. His draft stock remained middling despite that production due to relatively poor athleticism and questions about his blocking. If Helm can improve the latter, he could find the field quickly for a Titans offense that is in need of offensive playmakers.

Gunnar Helm
Tennessee Titans
