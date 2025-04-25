Fantasy Football
Harold Fannin News: Browns add Round 3 tight end

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Browns selected Fannin the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 67th overall.

Fannin (6-foot-3, 241 pounds) is undersized to the point that he probably won't see many true inline tight end snaps in the NFL, and as a pass-catching specialist it's not clear whether Fannin's 4.71-second 40 indicates sufficient speed for Fannin to thrive in the NFL as a pass-catching specialist. With that said, if Fannin's athleticism does prove sufficient then the former Bowling Green star could have real pass-catching skills to capitalize on. Fannin was outrageously productive in college, drawing 218 targets as a second and third-year player while catching 161 receptions for 2,178 yards and 16 touchdowns (73.9 percent catch rate, 10.0 yards per target). The Browns will hope Fannin proves capable of taking over as the next starting tight end after David Njoku.

