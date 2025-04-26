Fantasy Football
Hunter Wohler headshot

Hunter Wohler News: Colts pickup Round 7 safety

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 3:19pm

The Colts selected Wohler in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.

Wohler (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) might not have the athleticism to thrive as a starter, but he started two years at Wisconsin and was a productive enforcer type for the Badgers. Wohler could have done worse with his athletic testing (4.57-second 40-yard dash, 6.72-second three-cone drill), so he has a chance to stick as a strong safety for Indianapolis.. Wisconsin defenders are often well-coached and have a way of sticking around the league, but Wohler will probably need to earn his initial ticket to playing time on special teams.

