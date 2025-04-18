Irv Smith News: Returning to Houston

The Texans signed Smith to a one-year contract Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith hooked on with Houston's practice squad last September and ended up getting signed to the team's active roster in December. The veteran tight end played in five total regular-season games and didn't see a target on offense, though he did catch one pass for two yards in the Texans' playoff loss to Kansas City. Smith figures to again be buried on Houston's depth chart when the team's tight-end corps is healthy, though Brevin Jordan is recovering from a torn ACL and Cade Stover fractured his collarbone in the team's wild-card win against the Chargers in January.