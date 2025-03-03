Isaiah McDuffie News: Re-signs with Green Bay

The Packers signed McDuffie to a two-year, $8.0 million deal Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

McDuffie, a 2021 sixth-round pick from Boston College, will remain in Green Bay after spending the first four years of his career with the Packers. Under his new contract, he can earn up to $9.5 million if he reaches all incentives. The 25-year-old has played 1,150 defensive snaps and appeared in 33 regular-season games over the last two campaigns, recording 183 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble. McDuffie will likely serve as the Packers' top backup inside linebacker again in 2025, playing behind Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper.