Isaiah Simmons News: Signs with Green Bay

Simmons signed a one-year contract with the Packers on Tuesday.

Simmons visited the Packers on April 14 and he'll now officially join the team ahead of the 2025 campaign. The linebacker, who was the eighth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cardinals, is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 21 total tackles (12 solo), two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games with the Giants. The 26-year-old's 6-foot-4, 238-pound frame allows for some positional variability and he'll likely be a valuable asset for Green Bay on both defense and special teams in 2025.