Isaiahh Loudermilk News: Staying with Pittsburgh

Loudermilk agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The rotational defensive lineman played in 16 regular-season games and Pittsburgh's only playoff game last year, recording 17 tackles (10 solo) in the regular season and three (two solo) in the playoff loss to Baltimore. The 2021 fifth-round pick of the Steelers made a career high 23 tackles (16 solo) during his rookie season.