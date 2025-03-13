Israel Mukuamu News: Staying in Dallas

Mukuamu and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal Thursday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Mukuamu mostly served on special teams during the 2024 regular season with the Cowboys and finished with 19 tackles (13 solo) and two interceptions across 17 games. He's projected to serve in a similar fashion in 2025, though he'll have an opportunity to battle for a more prominent role during offseason programs and training camp.