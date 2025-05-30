Jack Campbell News: Limited Friday
Campbell (hip) was a limited participant in Friday's organized team activities, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.
Campbell also told reporters he underwent a minor hip operation early in the offseason but emphasized that it's nothing to be worried about. The 2023 first-round pick from Iowa improved in his second year in the NFL, recording 131 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season contests. Once Campbell returns to full health, he's expected to serve as one of the Lions' top tacklers in 2025.
