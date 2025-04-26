Jack Kiser News: Joins Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Kiser in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

The Notre Dame product was in school for six seasons and had 69 games played, so he's plenty experienced. Kiser is a bit of a tweener with his size at 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds at linebacker, but he has good coverage ability and tackling ability. Jacksonville needed some linebacker depth coming into the draft and Kiser can provide that.