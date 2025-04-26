Fantasy Football
Jackson Slater News: Guard depth in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:23pm

The Titans selected Slater in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

The Titans have gotten some pass-catchers to pair with Cam Ward, and now they get some protection for their first overall pick. Slater comes to the NFL from Sacramento State with 42 starts at left guard under his belt. He's well-built at 6-foot-3 and 311 with good athleticism for a guard. Peter Skoronski and Kevin Zeitler comprise the Titans' starting guard pairing, so Slater will likely spend his rookie season developing as a reserve.

Jackson Slater
Tennessee Titans
