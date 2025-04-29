Ja'Corey Brooks News: Intends to sign with Washington

Brooks is slated to sign with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Brooks transferred to Louisville in 2024 after spending the first three years of his college career with Alabama. He served mostly as an outside receiver while catching passes from Saints second-round pick Tyler Shough, with the duo connecting for 61 catches for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. Brooks will look to use his 6-foot-5 frame and jump-ball ability to stand out from the competition during the Commanders' OTAs and minicamp.