Jaelan Phillips Injury: Active during OTAs

Phillips (knee) is participating in a limited capacity during OTAs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Phillips can drill in most sessions most days, but that the team will take a cautious approach at this point. The ACL tear that ended Phillips' 2024 season prematurely back in October was only partial, perhaps accelerating his recovery process somewhat. When he's healthy, he figures to have a significant role on the edge for Miami along with Bradley Chubb and Chop Robinson.