Jahdae Walker News: Heading to Chicago

Walker is slated to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun-Times report.

The wide receiver spent two seasons at Texas A&M after transferring from Grand Valley State, and he finished 2024 with 29 catches for 345 yards and two touchdowns. His 2023 numbers were slightly better, as he recorded 35 catches for 590 yards. The Bears have devoted early-round picks to receivers, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, in each of the last two drafts, and those two lead the depth chart with veteran DJ Moore, but Walker could compete for a spot behind them.