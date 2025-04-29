Jaire Alexander Injury: Resolution with Packers possible?

Alexander (knee) could still play for the Packers in 2025, though a trade or release remain possible outcomes, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander participated in Green Bay's voluntary offseason program, and the team's only addition at cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft came in the seventh-round, in the from of Michigan product Micah Robinson. Still, general manager Brian Gutekunst said there were "no updates" on Alexander's status after the draft, per Demovsky. The two-time Pro Bowler has spent the last two seasons limited due to injuries and is currently working his way back from surgery undergone to address a right PCL tear, and he has two years remaining on his current contract. While all options seemingly remain on the table, a reconciliation between both sides would be the best outcome for Green Bay based on the team's current roster, assuming no substantial trade interest materializes.