Jake Briningstool News: Expected to sign with Kansas City

Briningstool is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Briningstool is coming off of a senior season at Clemson in which he caught 49 of 76 targets for 530 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games in 2024. The tight end will look to impress with Kansas City at the team's rookie minicamp and OTAs down the road this offseason.