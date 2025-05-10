Jake Haener News: Will complete for QB1 job

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Saturday that all three of the team's currently rostered quarterbacks -- Haener, Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler -- will have an opportunity to complete for the starting quarterback role during camp in the wake of Derek Carr's retirement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carr's unexpected retirement Saturday swung the door wide open for one of New Orleans' three young quarterbacks to take the reigns as the team's starting QB in 2025. None of the trio has much experience -- Shough is a rookie, Haener has thrown just 39 NFL passes, and Rattler has thrown 228 passes -- so they are beginning the competition on a pretty level playing field in that regard. However, Haener is probably a long shot to earn the QB1 nod based on the fact that Rattler was the primary choice to step in last season after Carr was hurt, while Shough has the most invested in him, as the Saints selected him in the second round of April's NFL Draft. Haener also looked overwhelmed in his lone NFL start, completing just four of 10 passes for 49 yards and an interception in Week 15 last season before being benched after halftime.