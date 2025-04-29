Jakobie Keeney-James News: Set to join Detroit

Keeney-James is slated to sign with the Lions as an undrafted free agent, Rainer Sabin and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press report.

Keeney-James transferred from Eastern Washington to the University of Massachussetts in 2024, leading the Minutemen with 50 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. He'll be on the 90-man roster for OTAs and minicamp and will look to earn depth role at wide receiver.