Jalen Pitre News: Gets extension from Houston

Pitre (pectoral) has agreed to terms on a three-year extension with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Pitre's deal -- which is reportedly worth roughly $39 million -- includes $29.2 million in guarantees, which would make him the NFL's highest-paid nickel back. In 12 games during the 2024 regular season, the 25-year-old recorded 65 tackles and an interception prior to sustaining a season-ending pectoral injury. Per Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston, Pitre is on track to participate in OTAs, which puts the 2022 second-rounder in line to reclaim his key role in a Houston secondary that also features Derek Stingley, who the team signed to a lucrative three-year extension last month.