Jalen Reeves-Maybin News: Set for free agency

The Lions are expected to release Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Reeves-Maybin was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to a neck injury, but he still played a career-high 148 defensive snaps and remained a key contributor on special teams. He tallied 14 total tackles and will likely find a new home quickly in a similar role.