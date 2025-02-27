Fantasy Football
Jalen Reeves-Maybin headshot

Jalen Reeves-Maybin News: Set for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

The Lions are expected to release Reeves-Maybin when the new league year begins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Reeves-Maybin was limited to 10 games in 2024 due to a neck injury, but he still played a career-high 148 defensive snaps and remained a key contributor on special teams. He tallied 14 total tackles and will likely find a new home quickly in a similar role.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Detroit Lions
