Jalen Travis News: Heading to Indianapolis

The Colts selected Travis in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Travis spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State in 2024, where he started at left tackle and was named as an Honorable Mention to the All-Big 12 roster. At 6-foot-8 and 339 pounds, Travis showed his athleticism at the 2025 NFL Combine with a 35-inch vertical jump, which was best among participating offensive tackles.