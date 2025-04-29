Jalen White News: Expected to sign with Packers

White is slated to sign with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent, Zach Kruse of USA Today reports.

White served as the starting running back for Georgia Southern in each of the past three seasons. He rushed for over 700 yards in each of those three campaigns, accumulating 2,547 yards and 32 touchdowns in 485 carries over that span. White will join Amar Johnson as the two undrafted running backs to join the Packers' 90-man roster for OTAs and minicamp.