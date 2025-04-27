Fantasy Football
Jalin Conyers News: Slated to join Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Conyers is expected to sign with Miami as an undrafted free agent, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Conyers was productive during his lone season at Texas Tech, catching 30 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns. He could have the chance compete for a backup tight end spot as the team currently lacks any proven talent behind Jonnu Smith.

