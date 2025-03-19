Fantasy Football
Jalyn Holmes News: Officially signs with Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Holmes re-signed with the Commanders on Wednesday.

The veteran defensive lineman played just 153 defensive snaps across 11 regular-season games for Washington in 2024, recording 14 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks. Holmes is likely to play a similar role in 2025, serving as a depth piece on the Commanders' defensive line behind Daron Payne (knee) and Javon Kinlaw.

