Jalyn Holmes News: Officially signs with Commanders
Holmes re-signed with the Commanders on Wednesday.
The veteran defensive lineman played just 153 defensive snaps across 11 regular-season games for Washington in 2024, recording 14 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks. Holmes is likely to play a similar role in 2025, serving as a depth piece on the Commanders' defensive line behind Daron Payne (knee) and Javon Kinlaw.
