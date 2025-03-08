Jamie Gillan News: Gets three-year deal with Big Blue

The Giants signed Gillan to a three-year, $10.2 million contract Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gillan has spent the last three seasons with the Giants, and his contract extension ensures that he will stick around for the next three years. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt across 13 regular-season games, and he had 48.2 percent of his punts land inside the 20-yard line.