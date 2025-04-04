Janarius Robinson News: Signs with Kansas City

Robinson agreed to a contract with the Chiefs on Friday, Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today Chiefs Wire reports.

Robinson has appeared in 16 career regular-season games for the Raiders, recording 1.5 sacks among his 13 tackles (seven solo). The 6-foot-5 defensive end will compete for a roster spot in camp with the Chiefs. Robinson was suspended for the final three games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy, but he has finished serving that suspension.