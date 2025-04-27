Fantasy Football
Jared Ivey News: Headed to Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Ivey is slated to sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Ivey compiled 41 total tackles (22 solo), including 7.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed over 11 games with Ole Miss in 2024. His 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame certainly fits the mold for the professional level and he'll look to impress with Seattle.

Jared Ivey
 Free Agent
