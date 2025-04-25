Jared Wilson News: Patriots add athletic Round 3 OL

The Patriots selected Wilson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 95th overall.

Wilson is likely a bit underdeveloped after starting only one year at Georgia, but as a center he clearly has uncommon upside. Wilson (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) is both heavy by center standards yet exceedingly athletic, boasting a 4.84-second 40-yard dash. If Wilson's skill set develops and combines with his athleticism he could turn into a very good center.