Jaren Hall News: Let go by Seattle

Hall was cut by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Hall spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign with Seattle, the majority of which was spent on the practice squad. The quarterback was elevated multiple times and ultimately signed to the active roster late last season, but he did not appear in a game. Hall appeared in three contests, including a start, with the Vikings in 2023, completing 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards, while adding 14 rushing yards on six carries, but he did lose two fumbles and throw an interception as well. Hall will now look for a fresh start ahead of the 2025 season.