Ja'Seem Reed Injury: Let go by Cleveland

Reed (undisclosed) was waived/injured Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The 6-foot-1 wideout inked a deal to join the Browns as an undrafted free agent Friday, but it now appears he sustained an injury that led the team to move in another direction. Reed played four years at the FCS level, tallying 155 receptions for 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns across 29 games with San Diego.