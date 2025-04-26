Jason Marshall News: Adds needed secondary depth in MIA

The Dolphins selected Marshall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

Marshall started for most of his collegiate career at Florida, but his draft stock was still dinged due to his inconsistent ability to read offensive schemes. Nevertheless, he adds needed depth to a weak Miami secondary, even before accounting for Jalen Ramsey's likely departure. Marshall could be counted on to serve in a big role in his rookie season, despite what his draft capital suggests.