Jason Peters News: Hangs up cleats

Seahawks GM John Schneider announced Tuesday that Peters (undisclosed) is retiring from the NFL and joining Seattle's front office, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Peters will be Seahawks vice president of player affairs Mo Kelly's assistant. Peters, 43 years old, spent much of the 2024 season on the Seahawks' practice squad before landing on the injured list in December. The Bodyguard, Peters appeared in 248 career games, making 221 starts, and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection during his heyday with the Bills and Eagles. He was named a first-team All-Pro twice with Philly and was second-team All-Pro four other times. Peters was also named a member of the 2010s All-Decade team. He'll have a case for the Hall of Fame in a few years.