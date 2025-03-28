Ja'Whaun Bentley Injury: Cut with injury designation

The Patriots released Bentley (pectoral) on Friday with a failed physical designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bentley stated mid-March that he has received full medical clearance after missing most of the 2024 campaign due to a pectoral tear suffered Week 2, but being released with a failed physical designation is an indication that the veteran linebacker isn't back to full health yet. Now a free agent, Bentley may have to wait until he's able to demonstrate a readiness to return to on-field activities before finding his next landing spot.