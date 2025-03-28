Ja'Whaun Bentley News: Being let go by New England

Bentley (pectoral) announced Friday via his personal social media account that he is being released by the Patriots.

Bentley missed all but the first two games of the 2024 campaign due to a torn left pectoral muscle, though per Mike Reiss of ESPN, the veteran linebacker announced mid-March at a season-ticket member event that he has received full clearance. In three straight seasons from 2021-23, Bentley surpassed 100 total tackles and held down a consistent starting role for the Patriots. The 28-year-old will now work to find a new opportunity elsewhere in the league, ideally in a defensive scheme that can utilize his abilities as a run-stuffer.