Jaxson Kirkland News: Re-signs with Cincinnati

Kirkland signed a one-year extension with the Bengals on Wednesday.

Kirkland has appeared in just two NFL games since going undrafted out of Washington in 2023. The 26-year-old saw action last season, playing 13 total snaps -- three offensive and 10 on special teams. Despite his limited playing time, Kirkland may have the opportunity to compete for a starting role on Cincinnati's offensive line following the team's release of Alex Cappa on Monday.